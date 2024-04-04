ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru belt breaches 40 degree Celsius mark

April 04, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - MYSURU

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Mysuru registered a maximum temperature of 40.5 degree Celsius, Mandya registered 40.8 degree Celsius while the figure in Chamarajanagar was 40.2 degree Celsius

The Hindu Bureau

With rise in mercury levels and searing heat, people in Mysuru keep themselves hydrated by consuming tender coconut and fruits. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The mercury levels and heat wave conditions are taking a heavy toll on the general public with the maximum temperature in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar crossing 40 degree Celsius during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) informed that Mysuru registered a maximum temperature of 40.5 degree Celsius while Mandya registered 40.8 degree Celsius while the figure was 40.2 degree Celsius in Chamarajanagar.

The searing heat continued through April 4 as well. The KSNDMC live dashboard indicated places like T. Narsipur in Mysuru district, Belagola in neighbouring Mandya district, and a few other places breaching the 40 degree Celsius mark.

However, this is not borne out by the data of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which pegged the maximum temperature in Mysuru at 37 degree Celsius for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 4. Sources attributed the discrepancy to KSNDMC having a higher number of observatories, which are installed in every hobli of Karnataka, compared to the IMD, and this enabled the KSNDMC to capture a more accurate and granular data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US