Mysuru belt breaches 40 degree Celsius mark

April 04, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The mercury levels and heat wave conditions are taking a heavy toll on the general public with the maximum temperature in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar crossing 40 degree Celsius during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 4.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) informed that Mysuru registered a maximum temperature of 40.5 degree Celsius while Mandya registered 40.8 degree Celsius while the figure was 40.2 degree Celsius in Chamarajanagar.

The searing heat continued through April 4 as well. The KSNDMC live dashboard indicated places like T. Narsipur in Mysuru district, Belagola in neighbouring Mandya district, and a few other places breaching the 40 degree Celsius mark.

However, this is not borne out by the data of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which pegged the maximum temperature in Mysuru at 37 degree Celsius for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 4. Sources attributed the discrepancy to KSNDMC having a higher number of observatories, which are installed in every hobli of Karnataka, compared to the IMD, and this enabled the KSNDMC to capture a more accurate and granular data.