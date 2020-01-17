Mysuru-Belagavi flight takes off

Now, people can travel from Mysuru to Belagavi in 85 minutes, thanks to the new flight connecting the two cities that was flagged off on Friday.

TruJet has launched its Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi flight under the Union government’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik). It has brought areas of northern and central Karnataka closer to Mysuru and surrounding regions.

A bus journey between the two cities takes nearly 12 hours. Besides, with the flight fares subsidised under UDAN, a flight now costs less than a luxury bus fare. Hence, the authorities are confident that the public patronage for the flight on this sector will be high.

The inaugural flight left Belagavi at 9.35 a.m. and reached Mysuru at 11 a.m. It was accorded the customary water cannon salute on landing. There were nearly 40 inbound passengers. In the return direction, the flight from Mysuru departed at 11.20 a.m. and reached Belagavi at 12.45 p.m. Again, there were almost 40 passengers on board the 72-seater aircraft.

The passengers on the inaugural flight were greeted with a rose from the stakeholders, including representatives of the hospitality sector, local industries, Arpitha Simha, wife of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and Mysuru airport MD R. Manjunath.

It had initially been announced that the same flight from Mysuru would fly to Kolhapur in Maharashtra, thus providing direct connectivity to the pilgrim centre. However, TruJet has deployed the flight on the Belagavi-Hyderabad sector, said Mr. Manjunath. With the launch of the flight to Belagavi, all the new routes sanctioned to Mysuru under UDAN-3 have become operational. The routes allotted under the third round of the UDAN scheme last year included flights from Mysuru to Goa, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Belagavi. Bidding for new routes under UDAN-4 has already commenced, and the authorities are hoping that Mysuru will get additional flights.

However, there is a temporary suspension of flights to Kochi as the airport runway there is being re-carpeted. In addition to these sectors, there is flight connectivity to Chennai and Kalaburagi as well, and now efforts are on to provide air connectivity from Mysuru to Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Tirupati, and Shirdi, said Mr. Manjunath.

Expressing happiness over the flight operations, Bhaskar Kalale, chairman of CII, Mysuru, said regular flights to the city would have a positive bearing on business and trade. It will help create jobs and facilitate the region’s growth, he said.

Stakeholders from the hospitality sector expressed similar views and said that flight connectivity had given a fresh push to the tourism sector.