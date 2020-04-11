Mysuru becomes a cluster of concern

With a total of 10 cases reported from Mysuru on Friday and Saturday, the city is emerging as a cluster of concern for officials, who are yet to identify the source of infection in the first case that was reported from a pharma company in the district.

Eight new cases were reported in Karnataka — five from Mysuru — on Saturday taking the total number to 215.

10-month-old recovers

Saturday also saw a 10-month-old baby, the youngest patient in Karnataka admitted in Mangaluru, being discharged.

The new cases on Saturday, apart from the five Mysuru ones, include a 32-year-old private doctor and a 10-year-old boy, who is the son of a domestic help who had tested positive earlier.

The doctor contracted the infection from a patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). The SARI patient had no foreign travel or contact history. The hospital has been closed down and the staff quarantined.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man, who tested positive after he returned from London on March 22 and passed on the infection to his domestic help and her husband, has recovered and gone home. However, with the 10-year-old son of the domestic help now testing positive, the entire family has been quarantined in a designated hospital now.

Meanwhile, with the need for special attention and timely care for the elderly and those with co-morbidities or those immunocompromised, who are falling prey to the disease. the department will set up a critical care support team of nine experts at the State-level.

K.V. Thrilok Chandra, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Bengaluru, has been appointed as Special Officer for high-risk COVID-19 cases.