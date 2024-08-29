Mysuru-based NGO alleges irregularities in sale of Mysuru Dasara 2023 tickets

Weeks before the commencement of the Dasara festivities of 2024, a Mysuru-based non-government organisation alleged irregularities in the sale of Dasara tickets for 2023 and complained to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Lokayukta.

Supporting its allegations with replies received from the authorities under Right To Information (RTI), Voice of People, the Mysuru-based NGO, said irregularities in the sale of tickets to the general public for watching the Dasara 2023 festivities had not only deceived the public but also caused a huge loss to the State exchequer.

Founder President of Voice of People Vasanth Rao Chavan told reporters that the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru had announced the Dasara Gold Cards priced at ₹6,000, tickets for the Jamboo Savari programme to be watched from Mysuru Palace priced at ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, besides the tickets for watching Torch light procession at Bannimantap priced at ₹500 will be sold only online on mysoredarasa.gov.in.

Efforts made by several members of the general public to buy tickets online on the official website came to naught as the website developed a technical snag within minutes of the ticket sales going online, said Mr. Chavan. When the authorities issued a fresh announcement of the sales a few days later, the tickets were shown to be “sold out”, he alleged.

But, information obtained under RTI on the sale of tickets showed that the authorities had not only sold the tickets offline, contrary to its earlier claim that tickets would be sold only online, but also earmarked a lion’s share of the tickets to “VIP invitees”.

Describing the “VIP invitees” category as “Politicians, their guests, and officials”, Mr. Chavan said the authorities had earmarked a whopping 36,005 seats for “VIP invitees and other guests” while allocating a mere 9,745 seats for the general public to watch Jamboo Savari from Mysuru Palace last year.

Even out of the 9,745 tickets meant for the general public, only 1,355 tickets had been sold while the remaining 8,390 tickets remained unsold.

Similarly, the authorities had earmarked 15,152 seats for the “VIP invitees and guests” against 14,698 for the general public for the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap Grounds. Out of the 14,698 seats meant for the general public, official records show that only 2,002 tickets had been sold, he said.

Under the Dasara gold card category, the tickets reserved for the “VIP invitee category” were 3,000 against the 1,260 for the general public. However, all the 1,260 Gold cards reserved for the general public were sold.

Even though a large number of the general public were deprived of a chance to get the Dasara tickets, 8,390 tickets to watch Jamboo Savari at Mysuru Palace and 12,696 tickets to watch the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap grounds remained unsold, causing a loss of ₹2.63 crore to the government, Mr. Chavan alleged.

Suspecting that the technical snag reported during the online sale of the Dasara tickets was a ruse to divert the tickets meant for the general public to the politicians and officers for free distribution among their guests, Mr. Chavan has sought an inquiry into the matter.

Also, questions have been raised over earmarking such a large proportion of the Dasara tickets to “politicians and officers and their guests”. “What is the purpose of calling it a “people’s Dasara” when all the tickets are cornered by the politicians and officers?” he questioned.