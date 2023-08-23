ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru-based firm had a role in Chandrayaan-3 mission

August 23, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

The city-based Kaynes Technology, which specialises in integrated electronic manufacturing, has a role in ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission and its successful soft landing on the moon.

The firm, which has manufacturing units in different States, had three units working exclusively on the Chandrayaan-3 project at Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

The firm’s marketing official Jayaram told The Hindu that Kaynes Technology was provided state-of-the-art power packages which, he said, played a vital role in providing the essential power needed for the mission’s lander and rover.

‘’Designed to withstand the unforgiving lunar environment, packages ensure a reliable and consistent source of power throughout the mission’s critical operations,” said Mr. Jayaram.

He said the CY M3 power supply packages were tailored for the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s requirements in terms of reliability and to thrive in the hostile space conditions. In a realm where budgets are paramount, CY M3 power supply packages offered a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality, he added.

He said the firm has been involved with ISRO in many of its projects and plans to expand in the aerospace sector in a big way.

‘’Our collaboration with ISRO extends far beyond the Chandrayaan-3 mission. We are committed to providing ISRO with cutting-edge solutions and are actively engaged in upcoming missions as proud partners of India’s space programme’’, said a release from Kaynes Technology.

