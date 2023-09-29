Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory develops biodegradable water bottles

September 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The eco-friendly innovation is seen as a remedy to rampant plastic pollution; the bottle is compostable as per ISO 17088-2021 and IS 17899 T:2022 Standards, says the premier DRDO lab

In what is seen as a remedy to rampant plastic pollution due to littering and inadequate recycling, the Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a DRDO lab, has innovated eco-friendly biodegradable water bottles.

The sustainable poly lactic acid-based (PLA) bottles help to lower the overall carbon footprint and it is compostable, it said.

Launching the green water bottles at the National Conference on “Millets for Military Ration and Specific Nutritional Requirements” organised by the DFRL at the SDM Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD) here, the DFRL said the water bottle is compostable as per ISO 17088-2021 and IS 17899 T: 2022 Standards and added that the bottle was safe for food and beverage contact applications.

Notably, the bottle cap and label are also compostable.

According to DFRL, the transparent and durable water bottle has similar strength like PET bottles. Derived from 100% bio-based and renewable sources, the bottle is sustainable and reduces dependency on non-renewable resources.

The DFRL, in collaboration with Konkan Speciality Polyproducts Private Limited, Mangaluru, developed the PLA bottles suitable for packing 250 ml of potable water. The bottles are manufactured using injection blow molding technique.

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt launched the biodegradable water bottles at the national conference in the presence of many dignitaries, including DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat, DG (Life Sciences) DRDO U K Singh, officers from the Indian Army and the DRDO.

