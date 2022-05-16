Mysuru-based company bags Exports’ Excellence award at Chennai’s FIEO event

NR Group bagged the award for top multi-product group in Southern Region – Non-MSME

NR Group, Mysuru, the manufacturers of Cycle Pure Agarbatti, received the Exports Excellence Silver Award for top multi-product group in Southern Region – Non-MSME, at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), in Chennai.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin, along with the Industries Minister and MSME Minister, presented the FIEO awards. The event witnessed the participation of top business leaders from various industries and awards were presented in multiple categories. Mr. Selva Kumar, Vice President, Exports, NR Group recently received the award on behalf of the brand from T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSME, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The FIEO Export Excellence Award is a flagship event organised by FIEO for the members of the southern region. The initiative has received positive response in the past as the key feature of the region’s export promotion agenda and also as a networking platform for the stakeholders, a press release stated.

Expressing his pleasure over this rare recognition, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “Recognitions like this fill us with motivation to focus on the vision of the company. It gives us a tremendous impetus to continue towards becoming better than what we were yesterday and continue our journey of impacting the lives of our employees, stakeholders, and consumers.”

FIEO is working very closely with all southern states to identify potential products of each district and connect to the potential and emerging overseas markets apart from suggesting policy initiatives to be taken by the State government for making products competitive. The Southern Region states together contributed more than 23 percent share of India’s export basket, the release said.

FIEO is the apex body of the Government-recognised Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards and Development Authorities in India. Set up in 1965 by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India to focus the efforts of all stakeholders engaged in promotion of trade from the country, FIEO is a partner of the Government of India to boost International trade from India, according to the release.