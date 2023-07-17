Mysuru-based CIIL to launch online language courses soon, says Director

July 17, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru-based Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) will be launching its online language courses soon.

With an archived data of 200 languages and mother tongues of India and published around 1,200-plus books, produced audio-backed courses in numerous Indian languages, language learning courses, produced many films and documentaries, as well as radio programmes in Indian languages, the institute is preparing to launch the language courses online besides offering courses in 20 Indian languages at its regional centers.

This was disclosed by CIIL Director Shailendra Mohan while presiding over the 55th Foundation Day celebrations of the CIIL on the institute premises here on Monday, July 17.

He said the CIIL has trained well over 15,000 in-service and prospective teachers from all States and Union Territories through its 7 regional centres spread across India, focusing on developing proficiency in second/ third languages. The institute also organises well over 100 academic outreach programmes annually.

In his address, Prof. Mohan stressed the need for focusing on 6 ‘Ts’ — teaching in Indian languages, training in Indian languages, translation, technology, testing and transition.

While emphasising the need for developing various types of teaching and learning material for Bharatiya Bhashas both online and on-site course materials, he spoke about online language learning courses at all levels in major Bharatiya Bhashao to interested people living in India and abroad.

He stated about the training of pre-service and in-service language and subject teachers, master trainers, textbook writers in Indian languages, and training of examiners and experts engaged in language assessment and evaluation using technological advancements. The objective of training Bharatiya Bhasha teachers in both offline and online is to make them multilingual teachers and also as expert teachers in their subject language, he explained.

Creating content in contemporary languages in all languages through translation and creative writing is important, he said, adding that development and adaptation of technology is also the need of the hour.

He spoke on conducting ‘Minimum Proficiency Test’ (MPT) in all Bharatiya Bhashas and certifying them for the purpose of education and employment. “Transition refers to transition from old ways to new ways in thinking and innovation and focus on capacity building in all Bhartiya Bhashas. I hope the CIIL will move forward in achieving these goals in the near future.”

In the last fifty-four years, the institute has been setting new trends for language analysis and language pedagogy. It is also time to look back, assess and evaluate the achievements and contributions in the present context; identify the shortcoming and gaps; and come up with new strategies for realigning and reprioritizing goals, policies, etc., he suggested.

Chamu Krishna Shastry, chairman, High Powered Committee for the Promotion of Indian Languages, Union Ministry of Education was the chief guest at the celebrations.