Mysuru awash with tricolour, patriotic fervour grips city

Students waving the tricolour while taking part in a rally as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Thousands of students drawn from nearly 250 schools under Mysuru South zone participated in the ‘’Prabhat Pheri’’ organised in the city on Friday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or 75 years of Independence.

The students assembled on the palace premises and waived the tricolour raising patriotic slogans and walked through the main thoroughfares of the city. This was by far the biggest such event in the run-up to Independence Day and the streets were awash with tricolour shoring up the patriotic fervour among the public.

Officials from the Department of Public Instruction confirmed that about 25,000 to 30,000 students drawn from all schools – government, private, aided and unaided – took part in the display of patriotism. ‘’This is the biggest programme being organised by the department and schools in other zones will celebrate the event at the institutional level’’, said Ramachandra Raja Urs, DDPI, Mysuru.

A stage function was also held to mark ‘’Prabhat Pheri’’ at Vidyaranyapuram attended by the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.B.C. Nagesh.

Earlier, S.A. Ramdas, MLA, said the objective of the ‘’Prabhat Pheri’’ was to instill a sense of patriotism among the students and revive nationalistic feelings. He said a series of programmes have been arranged in KR constituency in the run-up to the Independence Day programme and described the event as a ‘’huge success’’.

The students were urged to fly the national flag in their houses as a mark of respect to the generation of Indians who took part in the freedom struggle and won independence for the country.

The city unit of the BJP conducted a cycle jatha to mark the occasion and the party members pedalled along the main thoroughfares waving the tricolour. A bullock cart rally was also conducted with the participants waving the tricolour.

In Nanjangud, the taluk office distributed the tricolour to the public and encouraged people to hoist it to mark the 75 th year of Independence. The authorities said flags will be distributed to every house in the town under the National Rural Livelihood Mission programme.

The Congress has been conducting a series of marches and walks to commemorate 75 th anniversary of Independence and has held rallies in places associated with freedom struggle in the district such as Tagadur and Badanwal.