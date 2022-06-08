Mysuru at the forefront of heralding development, says CM

KARNATAKA MYSURU 08/06/2022: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigning ahead of the elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates constituency in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday that Mysuru was among the top tier two cities contributing to the development of the State.

He was addressing the party workers and supporters ahead of the elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates Constituency organised at the Rajendra Bhavan.

Mr. Bommai said the concentration of the literates, educated and experts was second in Mysuru after Bengaluru and the role and the contribution of the Wadiyars was immense in this. One has to recall Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who laid the foundation for modernisation of Mysuru, said Mr. Bommai paying tributes to the erstwhile maharajas.

He said the Wadiyars were visionaries and progressive in their views which helped in the development of Mysuru. ‘’Even during tours abroad, I point out the rapid strides made by Karnataka in industrialisation and underline that it was made possible because of the role played by Mysuru’’, Mr. Bommai added.

He said Mysuru’s contribution in the modernisation of Karnataka was enormous and it will continue to be among the leading cities propelling growth and development of the State.

Mr. Bommai highlighted some of the policies of the government and said that Karnataka was at the forefront of implementing the New Education Policy 2020 and providing high quality education besides taking measures for job creation and generation. There is focus on women and child development as well, he added.

On the forthcoming polls, Mr. Bommai said it was different from the earlier elections and the number of educated voters was high. The winds were in favour of the BJP candidates in all the four districts where the elections are to be held, said the Chief Minister, expressing confidence that the party would bag all the seats.

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar claimed that BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar was galloping ahead in popularity and was set to emerge victorious in the elections. ‘’Both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) were trailing. The Congress has failed to take off and if Siddaramaiah tries to press the accelerator and gain pace in a bid to take off, D.K. Shivakumar applies brakes while in the JD(S) three of the leaders were abroad instead of campaigning’’, said Mr. Somashekar.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mandya district in-charge Minister Narayana Gowda, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLA A.S. Ramdas were present. The Chief Minister also called on the Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami besides visiting Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami.