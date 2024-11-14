ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru annual HR conclave on Nov. 15

Updated - November 14, 2024 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The CII Mysuru Zone CSR, HR and IR, and Women Panel is organising the CII Mysuru Annual HR Conclave 2024 with the theme “Decoding the New HR Mandate Experience and Engagement” on November 15 at L&T Technology Services Ltd., Hebbal Industrial Area here.

The conclave will explore the evolving role of HR in today’s business environment focusing on enhancing employee experience and engagement through innovative approaches. “The event is designed to help HR professionals align their strategies with business goals, utilise technology effectively and build robust people-focused processes, setting the foundation for organisational success,” said Eswara Rao, chairman, CII Mysuru Zone

The highlights of the conference include — Re-Strategising — Labour Laws in Ever Changing Business Landscape and Future — Ready HR Compliance; Disability Inclusion; Paperless Onboarding Revolution and Enhancing Employee Well-being and Mental Health.

