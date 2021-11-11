Mysuru among top contenders under Swachh Survekshan 2021

Mysuru

11 November 2021 20:00 IST

Results to be announced on November 20

The city is on the cusp of being ranked high and bagging an award yet again under the Swachh Survekshan 2021 the results of which will be announced on November 20.

Mysuru is among 8 cities in Karnataka which have qualified for a rank under different categories the details of which will be announced by the President at a function in New Delhi.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has already notified the respective local authorities who have qualified for the award and the list includes – apart from Mysuru – Bruhat Bengaluru, Hubbali-Dharwad, Mudhol, Hosadurga, K.R.Nagar, Kumta and Periyapatna.

Mysuru was ranked the cleanest medium-sized city with a population ranging from 3 lakh to 10 lakh last year and was ranked 5th overall among the top 100 Urban Local Bodies with a population over 1 lakh while Indore in Madhya Pradesh had bagged the cleanest city rank.

MCC Health Officer D.G.Nagaraj said they expect to repeat if not improve, last year’s performance and were confident of scoring high on different parameters this year due to a slew of measures that have been put in place. This includes measures for use of treated and recycled water for fountains and maintenance of lawns.

One of the reasons why the city used to consistently fall short of bagging the cleanest city tag was the legacy waste of nearly 2 lakh tones to 2.5 lakh tones that has accumulated over the last two decades at the sewage farm in Vidyaranyapuram. However, tenders have been finalised for biomining of the entire waste and recycling the garbage besides reclaiming the land.

But the benefit of this measure is expected to show up in the future editions of Swachh Survekshan.

In all, 4,329 urban local bodies were evaluated this year as against 4,242 towns and cities last year under Swachh Survekshan. This includes 3,898 ULBs with a population less than 1 lakh, 423 ULPs with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh and 53 ULBs with a population above 10 lakh.

The MoUHA has also announced new category of awards based on various indicators including segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste, processing capacity installed against wet waste generated, processing and recycling of wet and dry wastes, C and D waste processing, and percentage of waste going to the landfills.