Mysuru all set to get another hi-tech hospital

CM Yediyurappa requested to inaugurate public healthcare facility built at a cost of ₹125 crore

facilities established in Mysuru, reinforcing medical care services to the poor. And, this hospital is also coming up in a cluster of hospitals having potential to emerge as a “health city”, that are catering to the needs of patients of Mysuru and neighbouring districts since past few years.

The district hospital, which was converted into COVID-19 Hospital after the pandemic struck early this year triggering a health crisis, is one of the facilities.

The 220-bed super speciality hospital, estimated to have been built at a cost of ₹125 crore on PKTB Sanatorium campus on KRS Road, is all set for a launch in January next year.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had been requested to inaugurate the hospital that is expected to ease pressure on K.R. Hospital, also called “Doddaaspathre” attached to Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), which can focus on tertiary care with the super-speciality departments moving to the new hospital.

However, it has to be seen when the new hospital will start functioning since equipment and manpower requirements had not been met yet since the authorities were occupied in tackling the pandemic almost the entire year of 2020.

MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj told The Hindu that the new hospital is being planned for launch by January end. “We have sent the proposal on the requirements, including doctors, nursing staff and equipment. We are hoping for allocation in the coming budget for meeting the needs of the new hospital,” he said.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. The work was, however, delayed for some technical reasons and it picked up pace amidst the pandemic as a measure to strengthen the healthcare facilities.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had allocated ₹123.77 crore for civil works of the eight-storey building and ₹37.25 crore for the purchase of medical equipment. The allocation was described as the highest for a super-speciality hospital under the government set-up.

The hospital will have two basement floors and ground plus five floors to accommodate over a dozen departments with speciality care. They include neurology, neuro surgery, medical gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and other departments.

This hospital was earlier planned on the premises of K.R. Hospital in the heart of the city. But, on knowing that the tall structure may not get approval from the State heritage authorities with K.R. Hospital being a heritage structure, the project was shifted to PKTB Sanatorium premises, which has over 120 acres of land under the control of the Directorate of Medical Education.

The super-speciality hospital will have a built area of 2,20,676.84 sq. ft with each floor having over 40,000 sq. ft of space to accommodate the departments and other facilities.

Besides trauma care which is yet to commence its operations despite being inaugurated two years ago, several other facilities have come up in the vicinity. Eight major hospitals are located on the stretch between Vontikoppal Temple junction and Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction on KRS Road in a distance of less than five km. They include the 350-bed Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research; the 100-bed renovated ESI Hospital; the Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College; the Epidemic Diseases (ED) Hospital and the PKTB Sanatorium (both are old institutions); the 100-bed Trauma Care Centre; the 300-bed District Hospital (which is now a COVID-19 Hospital); and now the 220-bed Super Speciality Hospital. Facilities such as Sri Jayadeva Institute, which provides advanced cardiac care, have the potential to turn the area into a hub for medical tourism.