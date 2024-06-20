Mysuru all set for Yoga Day event today

Mysuru is all set for the International Day of Yoga, celebrated with a mega yoga session, in the iconic premises of Mysuru palace on Friday.

Nearly 10,000 yoga practitioners and yoga enthusiasts are expected to perform yoga. The yoga session as part of the IDY-2024 will commence at 7 a.m. in the foreground of the palace.

The district administration had earlier said that all necessary arrangements would be made for accommodating nearly 10,000 yoga enthusiasts for performing various ‘asanas’.

Mysuru, an internationally renowned city for yoga, has been organising the IDY since its announcement by the UN. “The IDY-2024 will be celebrated in a memorable manner,” the district administration had said after launching the posters.

The State government provided a grant of ₹1 lakh for organising the Yoga Day.

The officers here had been asked to ensure all necessary arrangements including mobile toilets at the venue.

The iconic palace was the venue for the IDY when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Mysuru to lead the country’s Yoga Day celebrations in 2022. The sprawling Mysuru Race Course ground was also the venue for the Yoga Day celebrations in the past and one of the mass yoga sessions that broke the world record was organised at the MRC grounds. Subsequently, the palace has been the venue for the Yoga Day celebrations.

In Friday’s IDY-2024 celebrations, many foreign nationals are expected to participate. Mysuru has been a hub for yoga and many foreigners land here to learn the ancient art. Many yoga practitioners have launched their studios to teach yoga.

The arrival of foreign nationals to the city for learning yoga was affected during the pandemic. Now, it’s on the path of recovery, the yoga centres attracting the foreign nationals for short-term and long-term yoga classes.