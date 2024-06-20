GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru all set for Yoga Day event today

Over 10,000 participants expected to perform yoga at the iconic palace premises

Published - June 20, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru is all set for the International Day of Yoga, celebrated with a mega yoga session, in the iconic premises of Mysuru palace on Friday.

Nearly 10,000 yoga practitioners and yoga enthusiasts are expected to perform yoga. The yoga session as part of the IDY-2024 will commence at 7 a.m. in the foreground of the palace.

The district administration had earlier said that all necessary arrangements would be made for accommodating nearly 10,000 yoga enthusiasts for performing various ‘asanas’.

Mysuru, an internationally renowned city for yoga, has been organising the IDY since its announcement by the UN. “The IDY-2024 will be celebrated in a memorable manner,” the district administration had said after launching the posters.

The State government provided a grant of ₹1 lakh for organising the Yoga Day.

The officers here had been asked to ensure all necessary arrangements including mobile toilets at the venue.

The iconic palace was the venue for the IDY when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Mysuru to lead the country’s Yoga Day celebrations in 2022. The sprawling Mysuru Race Course ground was also the venue for the Yoga Day celebrations in the past and one of the mass yoga sessions that broke the world record was organised at the MRC grounds. Subsequently, the palace has been the venue for the Yoga Day celebrations.

In Friday’s IDY-2024 celebrations, many foreign nationals are expected to participate. Mysuru has been a hub for yoga and many foreigners land here to learn the ancient art. Many yoga practitioners have launched their studios to teach yoga.

The arrival of foreign nationals to the city for learning yoga was affected during the pandemic. Now, it’s on the path of recovery, the yoga centres attracting the foreign nationals for short-term and long-term yoga classes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.