Mysuru airport expansion: road diversion preferred over underpass for runway extension

February 24, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The idea of building an underpass below the runway of the Mysuru airport is likely to be discarded with the authorities increasingly veering towards diversion of Mysuru-Nanjangud highway

The issue cropped up because the alignment of the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway bisects perpendicularly the airport runway which is set to be extended from 1,740 metres to 2,450 metres to facilitate the operation of long-haul flights. To overcome this it was earlier mooted to create an underpass below the runway. This, it was argued, would obviate the need to divert the existing highway which also entailed land acquisition. The idea gained traction and also secured clearance from the Director General of Civil Aviation for such a mechanism.

But in the review meeting held here on Friday Pratap Simha, MP, said that the underpass will in all probability be given up over security issues and other challenges of construction that could escalate the cost. Hence additional land will be acquired for which a survey will be conducted and the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway will be diverted, he added.

This will increase the distance between Mysuru and Nanjangud by about 5 to 7 km. It is also being proposed to widen the existing highway from 4 lanes to 6 lanes to cope with the increase in traffic pressure, said Mr. Simha.

Friday’s meeting was attended by officials of the Airport Authority of India, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, Chamundeswari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and others. Mr.Simha pushed for early completion of land acquisition, identification of beneficiaries and transfer of compensation.

The airport expansion requires about 210 acres of which 160 acres was with the KIADB and compensation has to be disbursed at the rate of ₹1.5 crore per acre. Mr.Simha also directed the CESC officials to identify the number of electricity poles that need to be shifted while Irrigation Department personnel highlighted the imperatives of canal realignment and diversion.

The involvement of multiple agencies and lack of coordination has slowed down the project and hence Mr. Simha sought to fix a meeting with the deputy commissioner to sort out pressing problems bogging down the airport expansion works.

Mr. Simha also made it plain that they have to beat the deadline before the election model code of conduct kicks in and wanted all pending files to be cleared before March first week.

‘’Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in the second week of March to thrown open the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and it would be timely if the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion of Mysuru airport and four-lane highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar was also performed by the PM at the same time’’, he told the officials.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already sanctioned ₹320 crore for airport expansion and ₹100 crore has already been deposited with the KIADB for land acquisition purpose. Once the land is transferred to the AAI the second phase of the airport expansion will commence. The existing terminal will also be remodelled and rebuilt as part of the expansion work.