Mysuru aerospace company inks pact with German defence firm

February 23, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru-based Rangsons Aerospace and Germany’s Hensoldt to work on network centric warfare capability to support ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ campaign

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a Hensoldt TRML-4D military radar vehicle, which is being used by the Ukrainian army. Hensoldt is German based company focused on the defence equipment industry.

Rangsons Aerospace, an aerospace product technology company based in Mysuru, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Germany-based Hensoldt-The Sensor Solution House to jointly explore new business opportunities, support newer technological advancements, and help improve technological expertise for realising the goals of India’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

Rangsons Aerospace of Mysuru-based NR Group that has a diverse business portfolio, signed the MoU at the recently-concluded Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru with the German company. The MoU was signed by Pavan Ranga, Managing Director, Rangsons Aerospace, and Jonathan Field, V-P International Business Development, Hensoldt. 

The MoU is aimed at developing an indigenous data link system, which can work across various airborne platforms for enhancing network centric warfare capability of the Indian armed forces.

Pavan Ranga of Rangsons said, “With this partnership, we will be manufacturing the units for rotary, fixed wing and unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Rangsons Aerospace specialises in proof of concept, prototyping, product development, and platform integration services in the aerospace, defence and homeland security domains.

Andleeb Shadman, MD, Hensoldt India, said, “We are optimistic of supporting the Indian government’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the Indian defence sector. Through this collaboration, we are collaborating to build a world-class data link solution that can work across a large cross-section of airborne platforms.”

