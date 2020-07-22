Mysuru activist’s Save Sparrow initiative wins laurels

An initiative to save and revive the sparrow population in urban areas of Mysuru by a city-based animal rights activist has bagged top honours and recognition in the Save Earth Projects contest conducted by Rajasthan Forestry and Wildlife Training Institute, Jaipur.

Kokila Jain of Mysuru bagged the second place among the entries to the competition conducted as part of World Earth Day 2020 early this year.

Her initiative ‘’Save Sparrows Save Earth’’ was launched in Mysuru in the summer of 2019 and entailed distribution of 500 bird houses and feeder bottles to residents interested in the initiative.

But before distribution of the bird houses, sparrow dwelling habitats within the city were identified. After the ground work these bird houses were distributed and installed in different localities including Ittigegud, Nazarbad, areas near Varuna canal and Gokulam where there was a potential to revive the sparrow population, said Ms. Jain.

The initiative stemmed from a concern over the decline in sparrows in the last few decades and Ms. Jain said she learnt how sparrow habitat had altered over the years due to change in human life style apart from they being deprived of food and space for breeding.

So she got a customised bamboo bouse and coconut shell feeder with water bowl installed in Shivarampet area of the city. This was preceded by installation of 10 earthen and bamboo houses with feeder in Siddarthanagar area where there was a small population of sparrows.

Her future course of action is to concentrate on five select areas of the city with traces of sparrow population so as to sustain their numbers. Ms. Jain said she will create eco-friendly feeding stations and take up planting of fruit-bearing trees and nectar- or flower-bearing plans so that birds can access their food naturally.

She was assisted by Jeev Daya Jain Charity (JDJC) in her endeavour.