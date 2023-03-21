HamberMenu
Mysuru: AAP candidates for four seats announced

March 21, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party’s candidates for four Assembly constituencies in Mysuru district have been announced.

Aam Aadmi Party State president Prithvi Reddy released the party’s first list of 80 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections, including four seats in Mysuru district, on Monday.

The candidates include Malavika Gubbivani (Chamaraja), Rajashekar Doddanna (Periyapatna), Dharmashree (Narasimharaja) and Sosale Siddaraju (T.Narsipur), a note said here.

District AAP president L Rangaiah congratulated the newly-announced candidates.

