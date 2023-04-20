Mysuru: 2,404 voters above 80 years to ‘vote from home’

April 20, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Out of 80,994 ‘12 D forms’ distributed to voters aged above 80 years in Mysuru district for availing themselves of the facility of ‘vote from home’, only 2,404 have been come forward, with the last date for submitting the forms coming to a close.

The election authorities will now be making arrangements for the facility which has been extended to voters aged 80 years and above and the persons with disabilities (PwDs).

In the case of persons with disabilities to whom 31,304 forms were distributed, only 404 have given their forms to the authorities for using the facility.

The highest number of elders who have opted to vote from home is in K.R. Nagar. A total of 499 electors aged 80 years and above have sought the postal ballot while the lowest is in H.D. Kote where 22 have sought the facility.

The highest number of forms was distributed to elderly voters in Krishnaraja which is 12,174 but the number submitted was 308.

In the case of voters with disabilities, 77 voters in K.R. Nagar have sought the facility as against 3,000 forms distributed by the officers. The lowest is Chamaraja in Mysuru where only 3 have sought the facility.