  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru: 11,989 miss both vaccine doses

December 22, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Among the 15-17 age group in Mysuru district, 11,989 have not taken their vaccine doses at all. They have missed both doses of vaccination since the time the inoculation began for the age group in the district.

Out of 1,47,279 persons in the 15-17 age group identified for the vaccination, 1,35,290 were administered the first dose, and 1,34,456 got the second dose. The vaccination coverage in this group (as on December 17) is 91.29 per cent; only Mysuru rural has achieved 108.30 per cent of vaccination coverage in the district.

Mysuru urban has the highest number of persons in the age group who have missed the key doses.

The vaccine doses that were missed by persons in the 15-17 age group are like this – Mysuru rural 607; Mysuru urban 6,464; T. Narsipur – 796; Nanjangud – 981; Hunsur – 213; H.D. Kote – 1,032; Periyapatna – 1,840 and K.R. Nagar – 480.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.