Mysureans must thank me for roadworks: Simha

He says his initiative to inivte PM for World Yoga Day was the catalyst

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Friday said that the people of Mysuru must thank him for getting the roads repaired and asphalted as he strove for bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mysuru for the World Yoga Day and this led to the launch of major road works.

“With the PM’s visit, roads in Mysuru were getting repaired and the people of Mysuru must feel happy as no such major works were taken up in view of COVID-19 in the last two years. It’s a relief to the people and they must thank me,” he told reporters.

Mr. Simha promised to repair all other roads across the city in the next six months. The works will not stop and other roads will also get fresh coat of asphalted in the next six months.

In response to a question on why the authorities waited till Mr. Modi’s visit to clear illegal hoardings and flex boards, he said Mr. Modi is the man behind the launch of Swachch Bharat Mission in the country and he is spreading awareness on hygiene and cleanliness. The unauthorised hoardings and flex are now getting removed permanently. “If anybody is evading fee to the local bodies for hoarding display, such billboards are also being removed,” he replied.