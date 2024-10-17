MySugar to sell its sugar stocks at ₹36.80 a kilo

The Mysuru Sugar Company Limited (MySugar), Mandya, a government-owned company, has fixed the price of sugar manufactured in the month of October 2024 on the directions of the sugar director, New Delhi and its sugar stocks are up for sale at the factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The factory has been crushing sugarcane for the year 2024-25 since early this year. The stock of sugar (S.30 trade name) manufactured so far in 2024-25 and also in 2023-24 is available for sale at ₹36.80 a kilo, said a press release from the factory.

The factory management said the parties interested in purchasing the sugar can visit the Security Office of the factory in Mandya with required details and check the quality of sugar before processing the purchase formalities. After checking the sugar quality, the parties can call 9845937173/7353328103 for other formalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last date for taking the delivery of sugar from the factory is October 31, the release added.

Crushing operations began in July this year and are scheduled to continue till December. It may be mentioned here that crushing operations at MySugar, which had remained suspended for a few years, were revived last year with financial assistance of ₹50 crore from the State government. The State-owned sugar factory produced 1.68 lakh quintals of sugar crushing 2.41 tonnes of sugarcane during 2023-24. About 15,741 tonnes of molasses and 68,680 tonnes of bagasses were also produced last year.

The factory officials had said that the factory was confident of reaching its target of crushing 2.5 lakh tonnes of sugarcane this year. The factory had crushed 74,605 tonnes of sugarcane till September 15, 2024, producing 38,318 quintals of sugar and 4,140 tonnes of molasses. Nearly 3,000 tonnes of sugarcane is being supplied to the sugar factory every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.