Mysugar set to reopen in July after prolonged closure

The 90-year-old factory had to suspend its operations after facing losses and multiple problems.

May 01, 2022 19:52 IST

Work on restoration expected to begin today

The State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. or Mysugar factory in Mandya, which has been non-operational for a long time, is expected to resume operations in July this year. Established during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1933, the 90-year-old factory had to suspend its operations after facing losses and multiple problems.

After several failed attempts to bring the factory on track, with several private players evincing interest in taking over Mysugar, the Basavaraj Bommai Government announced decision to revive the factory and ₹50 crore was announced in the Budget for its restoration, bringing hope among sugarcane growers in Mandya.

Minister’s visit

Minister in-charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah recently visited the factory with senior Government officials and said preparations are on to get the factory resumed between July 15 and 25. The work for keeping the factory ready has been entrusted to two firms and has been given a 60-70-day duration for completing all work linked to its revival. From Monday onwards, the works will commence, the Minister has announced.

The factory’s quarters would also be restored as around 250-300 workers would be required for its operations. Other than factory restoration works, electricity and water supply have to be restored besides ensuring basic amenities at the factory site before it gets started again.

The district administration has told officials concerned to ensure 24x7 work at the factory site as the Government is firm to start the operations in July.

“Come what may, the factory would never suspend operations after it’s restarted. It must run continuously. In this connection, two committees have been set up – technical and finance – to ensure its smooth functioning. The reports from the administrative, finance and technical committees would be implemented,” said the Minister, after the inspection.

Mysugar will also open offices at the hobli-level across Mandya for smooth purchase of sugarcane from farmers.

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda, who belonged to Mandya, said the machinery repair is key and the Government has released funds for their repair.

Despite the Government’s efforts, farmers are sceptical about its operations in July as a lot of work has to be done and it is unlikely that these works, including repair of machinery, would get over by July. Moreover, the Budget allocation done was also scarce.

State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar said Mysugar’s revival will largely help growers in Mandya as they were transporting sugarcane to neighboring districts despite Mandya having factories, including Pandavapura sugar factory whose operations were recently taken over by Nirani Sugars, because of higher output.

Better management

“The Government must be serious about its smooth running, ending all its problems and ensuring that it is managed better and operations were never stopped like before since the successive Governments spent over ₹500 crore to keep Mysugar moving but it failed to run smoothly,” Mr. Shanthkumar said.

Karnataka has about 70 sugar factories and only two or three were run by the Government while the remaining ones were either managed by private ownership or cooperatives. Some of the factory’s machinery have outlasted their service as their frequent breakdown impacted productivity, resulting in its losses. The Government must look into these aspects, they suggested.

Some growers said the Government should make Mysugar a “model” sugar factory, engaging better practices and introducing modern technology. The promises should not remain on paper, as the government could not run it smoothly in the past, resulting in its collapse, they said.