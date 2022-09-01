Mysugar resumes crushing operations

Ministers K. Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda, and Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP, at the launch of crushing operations at Mysugar factory in Mandya on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. or Mysugar factory in Mandya, which has been non-operational for a long time, resumed crushing operations on Thursday.

Minister in-charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah gave a start to sugarcane crushing with the factory resuming its operations following its revival by the government.

“Support from all quarters is essential to run the factory under profit,” said Mr. Gopalaiah after the launch.

He said the operations would be formally launched inviting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “A start has been given. There may be some minor interruptions during the operations but all of them would be sorted out to ensure its regular run.”

The Minister said the factory has a target of crushing 4,000 tonnes of sugarcane this season. “We want the factory to run successfully as our aim is to extend benefits to farmers of Mandya for whom the factory would be beneficial,” he felt.

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, MLA M. Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi, officials from Mysugar, and others were present.

The factory was established during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1933. The 90-year-old factory had to suspend its operations after facing losses and multiple problems. After several failed attempts to bring the factory on track, with several private players evincing interest in taking over Mysugar, the Basavaraj Bommai Government announced a decision to revive the factory and ₹50 crore was announced in the Budget for its restoration, bringing hope among Mandya’s sugarcane growers.

The people in Mandya want the government to develop Mysugar a “model” sugar factory, engaging best practices and introducing modern technologies.