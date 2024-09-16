Mysugar on course to reach target of crushing 2.5 lakh tonnes of cane this year: MD

State-owned Mysore sugar company, also known as Mysugar, is on course to reach its target of crushing 2.5 lakh tonnes of sugarcane this year, said its Managing Director H.L. Nagaraju.

In a statement here on Monday, Mr. Nagaraju said the sugar factory situated in Mandya had crushed 74,605 tonnes of sugarcane till September 15, 2024, producing 38,318 quintals of sugar and 4,140 tonnes of molasses.

With 3,000 tonnes of sugarcane being supplied to the sugar factory every day, Mr. Nagaraju expressed confidence that Mysugar will reach its target of crushing 2.5 lakh tonnes of sugarcane this year.

Mysugar was making timely payment to the farmers, transporters as well as labourers engaged in cutting sugarcane for the factory.

While a payment of ₹9.14 crore had been made to 531 farmers towards the supply of 35,775.51 metric tonnes of sugarcane, the labourers engaged for cutting sugarcane through a total of 223 contractors had been paid ₹2.61 crore so far. Also, a payment of ₹ 91.62 lakh had been made transport of sugarcane to the factory, he said.

Till September 15, 2024, Mysugar had produced 60.30 lakh units of power out of which 28.52 lakh units had been sold for ₹6.07 per unit.

The sugar factory had recovered dues worth ₹2.12 crore that had been paid as advance to the labour contractors while it has obtained security for another ₹1.15 crore advance due from them. The Income Tax dues to the company also amount to ₹6.5 crore, the statement said.

The labourers deployed by the contractors were ensuing supply of 3,000 tonnes of sugarcane to the factory without any advance, said Mr. Nagaraju in the statement.

However, Mr. Nagaraju blamed two nearby sugar mills for harvesting sugarcane grown in areas falling under the purview of Mysugar. The sugar mills in K.M. Doddi and Koppa were illegally harvesting sugarcane grown in areas coming under the purview of Mysugar, he complained.

It may be mentioned here that crushing operations at Mysugar, which had remained suspended for a few years, were revived in 2023 with financial assistance of ₹50 crore from the State government. The State-owned sugar factory produced 1.68 lakh quintals of sugar crushing 2.41 tonnes of sugarcane during 2023-24. About 15,741 tonnes of molasses and 68,680 tonnes of bagasses was also produced last year.

Crushing operations began in July this year and are scheduled to continue till December.

