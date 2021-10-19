Karnataka

Mysugar: Farmers withdraw stir

A section of farmers and progressive groups who were on a strike from the last 37 days against moves to privatise Mysugar company withdrew the agitation on Tuesday.

This was consequent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dropping the privatisation move and announcing that an expert committee will be constituted to suggest measures to revive the factory.

The agitation against privatisation was backed by Jilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti and supported by various groups and was on from September 13.

The leaders welcomed the decision and said the Chief Minister should be appreciated for taking cognisance of the demands put forth by farmers transcending their political leanings.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 10:08:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mysugar-farmers-withdraw-stir/article37078436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY