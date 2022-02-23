Mysugar factory to resume operations this year: Karnataka Minister

Minister for Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa visited the factory in Mandya on February 23 along with Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, MLAs K. Annadani, M. Srinivas, D.C. Thamanna, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi

The Mysugar factory in Mandya – which has been defunct – will resume operations this year, according to Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Minister for Textiles and Sugar.

After a visit to the factory in Mandya on February 23 with other elected representatives of the region. Mr. Shankar said steps have been taken to revive the unit, which underlines the State Government’s commitment towards the welfare of farmers in Mandya.

A technical committee has been constituted to look into the process of revival of Mysugar and under no circumstances will the factory be allowed to be shut in future, said the Minister.

‘’We will get the final report of the technical and financial committees in due course, and the process to revive the factory will gain further traction,” the Minister added.

‘’It will be our collective endeavour to revive the former glory of Mysugar factory. I will share the positive developments with regard to the reopening of the factory with all of you,” he said. Similar efforts will be made to revive a few other units, which were under the government, he added.

Instructions have been issued to the officials in this regard and it is high on the priority of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, according to Mr. Shankar.

He allayed fears that the factory would be privately managed and said it will remain a public sector unit.

Funds for installation or upgradation of the machinery and other infrastructure will be sanctioned. All steps have been taken for emergency release of funds, said the Minister.

Mysugar factory was started in 1933 during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. It functioned smoothly for decades before facing financial turbulence in the 1980s.

A few private enterprises are keen to take over management and operations of Mysugar, but there is political opposition to the proposal.

