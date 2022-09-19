Mysugar factory to become fully operational by September 30

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may visit the 90-year-old State-owned factory in October; the factory was revived recently and crushing operations are under way

The State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd, or Mysugar, factory in Mandya, which recently commenced crushing operations, is expected to become fully operational by September 30. The factory’s second boiler installation is likely to be completed by September 20.

Minister in-charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah has said that the deputy commissioner has given directions to other sugar factories not to engage in harvesting sugarcane that doesn’t come under their jurisdiction. The sugarcane under the jurisdiction of Mysugar factory should not be collected by other factories, he said.

“If the sugarcane belonging to Mysugar factory is found to be transported to other factories, such produce will be seized,” the Minister said, after a recent meeting to review the factory’s operations.

He told the factory authorities to make payments within the stipulated time for the sugarcane supplied to the factory by farmers. “If confidence is developed among sugarcane growers, they will continue to supply their produce to the Mysugar factory,” Mr. Gopalaiah said.

Mr. Gopalaiah said he would be visiting the factory on September 30 to supervise the functioning of all the departments. “We are planning to invite the Chief Minister in October, and show him the functioning of the factory that was rejuvenated on a special grant from the government. Ahead of the CM’s visit, I will visit the factory and inspect its operations,” he said.

The factory has been given a target of crushing 4,000 tonnes of sugarcane this season. After many years of remaining non-operational, the factory was given a new lease of life by the government after several attempts to revive the unit.

The people in Mandya want Mysugar a “model” sugar factory, and should continue to run irrespective of any hurdles.

The factory was established during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1933. The factory suspended operations after incurring losses and multiple problems. The factory could not be revived despite several attempts, with several private players evincing interest in taking over operations at Mysugar.

The Basavaraj Bommai government announced in the Budget that ₹50 crore would invested to restore the factory, infusing hope among sugarcane growers in Mandya.