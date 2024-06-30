GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysugar factory set to start of crushing operations

Boiler puja performed at Mysugar factory

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Agriculture and Mandya district in charge N. Cheluvarayaswamy participating in the boiler puja at Mysugar factory in Mandya on Sunday.

Minister for Agriculture and Mandya district in charge N. Cheluvarayaswamy participating in the boiler puja at Mysugar factory in Mandya on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Agriculture and Mandya in charge N. Cheluvarayaswamy performed a boiler puja at the Mysugar factory in Mandya on Sunday, paving the way for the start of crushing operations for 2024-25 at the State-owned sugar factory.

He said the factory crushed 2,41,305 tonnes of sugarcane during 2023-24 and had cleared all the dues towards farmers.

Though the factory had set a higher target of crushing for 2024-25, the poor rainfall had led to a shortage of sugarcane yield in the region, he said. However, the factory was aiming to crush 2.5 lakh tonnes during the year.

While the sugar factory has entered into 1.9 lakh repeat agreements so far, the factory will also be crushing sugarcane from farmers that had not entered into the agreement as well as sugarcane from outside the district.

The government was running Mysugar strictly for farmers as it was difficult to run the factory on a profit-and-loss basis. But, he expressed hope that the factory would come out of the red in the coming days.

It may be mentioned here that the sugar factory, which was revived in 2023 with financial assistance of ₹50 crore from the government, produced 1.68 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 2.41 tonnes of sugarcane during 2023-24.

Mysugar also produced 15,741 tonnes of molasses and 68,680 tonnes of bagasses during 2023-24.

Out of the 12.21 lakh units of electricity produced ever since the turbine was started on September 15, 2023, 7.27 lakh units had been used for crushing while the remaining 4.93 lakh units had been sold, according to officials.

Crushing operations for 2023-24 concluded in December 2023 and farmers had been paid ₹2,920 for every tonne.

Mysugar had paid ₹70.46 crore as farmers’ dues, and ₹10.21 crore had been spent on labour charges for cutting sugarcane.

About ₹3.43 crore too had been incurred on transportation charges during last year’s operations, according to officials.

Karnataka / Mysore

