Mysugar factory in Mandya being revived, says CM

State Govt. has released ₹50cr. for the purpose

The Mysugar Factory at Mandya which is being revived by the government after prolonged closure, is set to be fully operational in due course said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mandya, on Thursday.

Though there were talks of operating the factory as a public-private venture, the farmers were not inclined and hence the State Government released ₹50 crore towards its revival, the Chief Minister added.

He said the factory will become fully functional and start crushing sugarcane in fulfilment of the long-pending demand of the sugarcane cultivators of the region. Additional funds will be released for capital and recurring expenses.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a slew of developments works in Mandya including facilities and new buildings for the Mandya University.

Referring to Mandya University whose jurisdiction will cover the entire district, Mr.Bommai said that nearly 4,500 students are already enrolled for various courses.

In a bid to encourage youth to turn to entrepreneurship Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti scheme has also been launched and seed money to the tune of ₹1.5 lakh has been disbursed for the Yuva Sangha in each village, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to the welfare and empowerment of women and hence ₹460 crore had been released for self-help groups and rural women are undergoing skill development courses. He said ₹1.5 lakh has been released for each of the nearly 33,000 Stree Shakti groups in the State.

Mr. Bommai said the government has released ₹500 crore for the development and repair of canals of Hebbakavadi, Turavanuru, and Maddur branch canals and the farmers in the command area will benefit.

The Chief Minister also distributed the national flag to self-help group members as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Earlier in the day district in-charge Minister Gopalaiah, Minister for Sericulture and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda and Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP, participated in the special ceremony held at Mysugar to light the boiler.

Mr.Narayan Gowda said that the government had displayed its commitment to the promise made to revive the factory which is the lifeline for the sugarcane farmers of the region. Established by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1933, the State-owned factory underwent losses in the 1980s and functioned intermittently despite funds earmarked for its regular operations.

‘’The factory was defunct since the last 4 to 5 years and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a decision to revive it and held out a promise to the local farmers and has fulfilled it’’, Mr.Narayan Gowda added.