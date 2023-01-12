ADVERTISEMENT

Mysugar factory employees get wage board arrears

January 12, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The State-owned Mysore Sugar Company in Mandya was revived recently buy the government and the crushing operations began in September last

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya Deputy Commissioner H N Gopalakrishna distributing cheque to a Mysugar employee in Mandya on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The fourth wage board arrears outstanding to the employees of Mysore Sugar Company (Mysugar Factory), Mandya, were disbursed on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna distributed the cheques to the employees at a function on the factory premises in Mandya. The State-owned Mysugar factory, which was in a defunct condition, was reopened recently.

Mr. Gopalakrishna, in his speech, said letter correspondences were done with the Centre in the interest of workers towards the payment of outstanding dues and sugar stored in the warehouse since last two-three years was sold to mobilise resources for making the payment. In total, a sum of ₹8 crore was realised from the sugar sale and the money was used towards the payment of pension, medical bills and others.

Also, steps were also taken for the payment of outstanding dues to 1,127 employees as per the 4 th Wage Board of the factory. Out of ₹6.14 crore dues, approval had been secured for disbursing arrears of ₹2.94 crore. In a symbolic way, cheques were given to 15 employees. The remaining employees will be getting their arrears through RTGS directly to their accounts, it was told at the function.

MySugar Managing Director Appa Saheb Patel said the workers’ union played an important role inthe employees getting the arrears, There were no dues pending to be paid to farmers towards the supply of sugarcane to the factory, he added.

The State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. resumed crushing operations in September last year after it was revived. The factory has been given a target of crushing 4,000 tonnes of sugarcane this season. After many years of remaining non-operational, the factory was given a new lease of life by the government as several attempts to revive the unit did not make any progress.

The factory was established during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1933. The factory suspended operations after incurring losses and multiple problems. Several private players evinced interest in taking over operations at Mysugar but none succeeded in reviving it.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced in the Budget that ₹50 crore would be invested to restore the factory, infusing hope among sugarcane growers in Mandya. The government has proposed to develop Mysugar a “model” sugar factory, engaging best practices and introducing modern technologies.

