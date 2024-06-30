Mysugar faces threat of power disconnection over dues to CESC

State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd., also known as Mysugar, which resumed operations in Mandya barely two years ago, now faces the threat of power disconnection owing to dues to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited.

In a notice for disconnection dated June 3, served to the General Manager of Mysugar, Mandya, the CESC has threatened to disconnect power if the company does not pay the outstanding amount of ₹52,25,15,943 as of May 1, 2024.

The CESC has pointed out that Mysugar had failed to make any payment towards the outstanding arrears despite repeated notices.

Dinesh Gooli Gowda, Congress MLC, meanwhile, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with copies to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister K.J. George, and Minister in charge of Mandya N. Cheluvarayaswamy, drawing their attention to the poor financial condition of the sugar factory and its ability to clear the outstanding electricity dues.

The sugar factory, which is running under a loss of several crores, will not be able to crush sugarcane during the ensuing season if it spends such a huge sum of money to clear the outstanding electricity dues, he said.

Hence, he urged Mr. Siddaramaiah and his other Cabinet colleagues to decide on waiving Mysugar’s electricity dues to the CESC, and facilitate the factory’s smooth functioning.

A large number of sugarcane farmers of the region are relying on the sugar factory to crush their produce, he said.

Mr. Gowda pointed out that Mysugar was Karnataka’s only government-owned sugar factory. Started in 1933, Mysugar, which was the first sugar mill to be established in the State, is Mandya’s pride.

The sugar factory was in dire straits and the crushing operations had been suspended for the last few years till it was resumed in 2023. But, the factory’s electricity bill remained unpaid for the last 25 years, Mr. Gowda said.

He pointed out that the operations at Mysugar were revived only after the Congress government took a keen interest in the matter to help the sugarcane farmers of the region.

He acknowledged that the factory was able to resume operations only after the Congress government sanctioned ₹50 crore, including ₹35 crore as working capital. Thanks to the financial assistance from the government, Mysugar was able to crush 2.41 lakh tonnes of sugarcane grown by farmers in Mandya last year. The dues towards the farmers had been cleared by the sugar factory, he said.

The factory proposed to crush another 2.5 lakh tonnes of sugarcane during the ensuing year, he said, while asking the government to waive the outstanding electricity dues and come to the aid of farmers, who were banking on Mysugar to crush their sugarcane.