Mysugar crushes 2.41 lakh tonnes of cane, produces 1.68 lakh quintals of sugar so far this season: Agriculture Minister

January 26, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysore Sugar Factory, also known as Mysugar, has produced a total of 1.68 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 2.41 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane so far during the ensuing season.

Sharing this information while addressing the gathering at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Mandya Police Parade Grounds on Friday, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, said the State government had provided a grant of ₹50 crore for the revival of Mysugar.

Crushing operations had resumed at Mysugar during July 2023 after it remained suspended over the last few years ever since it was declared sick.

Guarantee schemes

Giving details of the implementation of the Congress government’s guarantee schemes in Mandya district, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said a total of 3.58 crore women had benefited from Shakti scheme till December 2023. Shakti scheme envisages free travel for women in KSRTC buses.

Similarly, a total of 4.36 beneficiaries in the district had availed of the Anna Bhagya Scheme, which provides 5 kg of rice per person per month, besides cash equivalent to another 5 kg of rice. Till December end, a total of ₹ 137.5 crore had been transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the scheme, he said.

Under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme, a total of 4.64 lakh customers had registered to avail the benefit of free supply of power. By the end of December 2023, a total of 8.9 crore units of electricity costing around ₹76.22 crore had been provided free of cost to the customers in Mandya district.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, which entitles women heads of families to a payment of ₹2,000 per month, a total of ₹89.17 crore had been paid to 4.35 women till December 2023 end.

For Yuva Nidhi, which provides unemployment allowance to graduates and diploma holders, a total of 2,053 applications had been received from unemployed youth in the district. The scheme, which was launched recently, seeks to provide unemployed graduates and unemployed diploma holders ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 per month respectively for a maximum period of two years.

Drought aid

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the State government was distributing a compensation upto ₹2,000 to farmers who had suffered crop loss owing to absence of rain this season. A total of ₹28.89 crore had been paid so far directly into the bank accounts of 74,489 farmers of the district, he said.

Also, a grant of ₹10.5 crore had been released by the government to carry out emergency drought relief measures in the district, he said.

Apart from measures taken to preserve the 151 historical monuments in the district through the “Our Walk Towards Heritage” campaign, the State government had taken up developmental works in the irrigation sector in the district.

Upto 46.25 km of the irrigation canal will be modernized under the second phase of modernization of Visvesvaraya Canal, which had been taken up at a cost of ₹360 crore, he said. Similarly, a total of 25,000 acres spread across 51 villages of Malavalli taluk will benefit from the Purigali Micro Irrigation scheme, taken up at a cost of ₹593 crore. The lift irrigation scheme proposes to fill up 16 lakes, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

MLA representing Mandya assembly constituency P. Ravikumar, Deputy Commissioner Kumar, Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sheikh Tanveer Asif, Superintendent of Mandya district Police N. Yatish, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraju and other officials were present on the occasion.

