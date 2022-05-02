‘Mysugar can crush 8 lakh tonnes of cane’

Farmers asked to help by supplying their produce to the factory after it begins operations

Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy said the Mysore Sugar Company or the Mysugar factory in Mandya which is being revived by the State government and is expected to start operations in July this year has a capacity to crush 8 lakh tonnes of sugarcane in a season and added that farmers can help the factory earn profit from next year by supplying their produce to it after it starts its operations.

Speaking at a ‘shramadhan’ done on the premises of Mysugar factory at a programme organised by Raitha Bandu Mandya Foundation and farmers, he said Mandya district has the State-owned sugar factory and every farmer would get benefits from it if everybody joins hands for its development.

He sought the cooperation and support from everyone – workers, officials, farmers and the sugarcane growers coming in the jurisdiction of Mysugar for reviving the factory.

Mysugar Managing Director A.C. Patil thanked the Raitha Bandhu Mandya Foundation and the farmers for choosing Mysugar factory for cleaning up the premises. He expressed confidence that the Mysugar factory will be on the path of achievement soon after it resumes operations with all the support from the government in July this year. The support and cooperation of everyone is very important for its success, he stated.