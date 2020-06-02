Mystery surrounds disappearance of live cartridges from T. Narsipur police station

More than 50 live cartridges have mysteriously disappeared from the custody of T. Narsipur police in Mysuru.

When the officials of District Armed Reserve (DAR) were preparing an inventory of the arms and ammunition, they found 58 live cartridges, used in .303 rifles, missing from T. Narsipura police station. The matter was brought to the notice of Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyant and other senior police officials.

Describing it as “rare, but serious”, Mr. Ryshyant said the cartridges are in the custody of the police station’s writer while the inspector was the custodian of all the items in the police station.

He said a FIR has been registered in the regard and investigation is underway. Though nobody has been named in the FIR, senior police officials are questioning all the personnel.

The police is also checking the CCTV footage of the police station.