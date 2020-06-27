Mystery surrounds death of youth

A youth who had reportedly gone to drop his sister at an SSLC examination centre in Vijayapura district died suspiciously on Saturday, leading to tension for sometime.
The youth has been identified as Sagar Chalavadi (19) of Kanal village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district. He had reportedly gone to Vishwachetana School examination centre in Huvina Hipparagi village.
After dropping his sister, he was waiting outside the examination centre when the police asked him to move away from the place. According to sources the youth, after being chased away from the place, fell down from his motorcycle and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.
Soon after the incident tension prevailed in the village with the family members holding the police responsible for the death. Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal told The Hindu that the family members were under the wrong impression that the police were responsible for the death.
The family members are yet to lodge a formal complaint.
