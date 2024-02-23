GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysore varsity’s 104th convocation on March 3

C.N. Manjunath to deliver convocation address

February 23, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 104th annual convocation of University of Mysore will be held on March 3.

Governor and Chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside over the convocation that commences at 10 a.m.

C.N. Manjunath, former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute for Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, will deliver the convocation address.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar, who is the pro-chancellor of the University, will be present.

At last year’s convocation, a total of 32,240 students were conferred degrees. Among the 32,240 students, 20,189 were women while 12,051 were men. As many as 26,074 students were conferred undergraduate degrees and 5,627 students were conferred postgraduate degrees. Both in PG and UG, women had outshined men as 62.62% of them received degrees at the convocation. Out of 26,074 students who were conferred Bachelor’s degrees, 16,142 candidates were women (61.9%). In the case of PG, 3,799 candidates were women (67.51%).

Details on this year’s convocation were awaited as Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath was expected to brief the media by next week on the number of candidates eligible for receiving the degrees.

