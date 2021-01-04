Mysore varsity vows to develop govt. schools

MYSURU

04 January 2021 19:29 IST

It has adopted 10 of them in its jurisdictional areas of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Hassan

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar on Monday said the University will make best efforts to develop academic standards and infrastructure in 10 government schools it has adopted in the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan.

He told reporters here that a committee has been constituted to focus on the overall development of the adopted schools. The chairman and the members of the committee will soon be visiting all 10 schools to chalk out the action plan.

Besides infusing technology into learning, infrastructure push is another area the University is looking at for their development. “We are going to improve the education standards, introducing latest teaching and learning aids in the schools,” he added.

The university adopted the schools under the government’s ambitious “adopt the government schools” initiative with a vision for their overall development, providing them all facilities for their academic growth.

The proposed works include construction of toilets, facility for potable drinking water, restoration of old school buildings, special attention to schools completing centenary and turning them into model schools.

“We have plans of constituting alumni associations in each adopted school,” Prof. Kumar said, adding that the key thrust would be on improving admissions in the schools and carrying out various academic activities all through the year.

The VC said he had discussed the University’s plans with M.R. Doreswamy, who is the advisor to State government on education reforms.

Setting up of computer labs, libraries and other infrastructure needs are on the agenda of the University.

The adopted schools are: – government higher primary schools at Kunagalli in Kollegal taluk; Komaranarapura in Yelandur; Bailooru in Hanur taluk; Lakshmisagar in Pandavapura taluk; Yelechikkanahalli in Mandya taluk; Yellashapura in Holenarsipur taluk; Marballi in Mysuru taluk; and Kyathanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk. One high school at Gungral Chatra in Mysuru taluk has also been adopted.