Mysore varsity VC: Search committee formed

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 07, 2022 20:22 IST

The State government has constituted a search committee for the selection of Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore. The tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar ends this month.

The committee comprises nominees from the State government, the Governor, the UGC and the Syndicate of the University of Mysore.

The search committee is headed by M.S. Shivakumar, former VC, CMR University, Bengaluru, who also happens to be the State government’s nominee.

The members include – Prakash Mani Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh (the Governor’s nominee); Raghavendra P. Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (UGC nominee); and Srinivas Reddy, Director, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu and Director (additional charge), CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow (Mysore University Syndicate nominee).

