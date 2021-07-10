Mysore varsity to hold K-SET on July 25

85,000 candidates have enrolled

After putting off the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) earlier because of the KSRTC strike and the pandemic, the University of Mysore (UoM) has announced that the test will now be conducted on July 25.

The decision comes in the wake of the drop in COVID-19 cases and lockdown curbs being eased across the State, besides resumption of KSRTC services.

Registrar Shivappa said that nearly 85,000 candidates had enrolled for the test. All preparations were made, he said.

Besides Mysuru and Bengaluru, the K-SET for 41 subjects will be held at nine other centres in the State. It is conducted once a year for those aspiring to become assistant professors in degree colleges and universities.

The K-SET is usually conducted on Sundays, after taking care to prevent clashes with any other competitive examinations, including those conducted by the KPSC. The candidates had urged the university to put off the test slated for April 11 as it was inconvenient for them to reach the exam centres from their places in the absence of buses owing to the strike. Also, UoM could not conduct the test at a later date because of the pandemic.

UGC approval

The UGC has renewed its approval to the university to function as a nodal centre for conducting K-SET in the State for three more years. This is the second year of the K-SET by the university after the renewal. The K-SET Nodal Centre has urged the candidates to visit the UoM website for updates.