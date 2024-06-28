Mysore varsity presents deficit Budget of ₹80.35 crore

Like last year, the century-old University of Mysuru, whose jurisdiction has now been confined to only Mysuru district with the setting up of universities in districts, is facing a revenue shortfall, with a deficit Budget of ₹80.35 crore presented for the year 2024-25 at the Academic Council meeting here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a major chunk of its revenue going towards the payment of salaries, and pensions, the university has been presenting deficit Budgets over the last couple of years. The university was spending 48 per cent on salaries and allowances, while 34 per cent of its revenue was going towards the payment of pensions. About 6 per cent was spent on campus maintenance, 7 per cent on student welfare measures among others.

According to the university estimates, nearly ₹170.50 crore was spent on salaries while ₹120 crore was on pensions. As against the projected revenue of ₹277.39 crore, the expenditure for the year 2024-25 stands at ₹357.74 crore, causing the deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance Officer of the University, K.S. Rekha, presented the Budget in the presence of Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath, who presided over the meeting, Registrar V.R. Shailaja, and members, including MLC C.N. Manje Gowda.

In the Budget, the university said it was expecting a sum of ₹171.78 crore and ₹50 crore for the year 2024-25 from the government towards the payment of salaries and pensions respectively. The university, however, was facing a shortfall of nearly ₹70 crore for pensions.

The revenue expected from other sources includes ₹42 crore through admissions, affiliation, and other fees; ₹3.50 crore from Scheme B courses, ₹45 crore from examination activities; ₹3 crore from the university assets; and ₹6 crore from other sources. For the students of SC/STs, a grant of ₹3 crore was expected from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an opening balance of ₹3.10 crore, the university has projected a revenue of ₹277.38 crore – a sum of ₹174.78 crore from the State government alone.

The UoM needed ₹120 crore for pension payments in 2024-25 but the allocation from the government would be ₹50 crore. This will result in a shortfall of ₹70 crore, the finance officer told the meeting.

She said the University, however, has proposed to reduce expenses wherever it is possible, introducing austerity measures, so that the shortfall for pension payment can be addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the deficit towards pension payments increasing every year with the drop in the allocation from the government, the university faced a shortfall of ₹56 crore in 2022-23 and ₹63 crore in 2023-24 and ₹70 crore in 2024-25.

In 2021-22, the government released ₹44.16 crore for pensions. The deficit for pensions went up from ₹5.84 crore in 2021-22 to ₹ 77.63 crore in 2023-24. In 2022-23, the deficit was ₹21.46 crore, according to the university.

The salaries are credited into the employees’ accounts through the HRMS portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, to clear the doubts over the use of pension funds for other expenditures, Prof. Anand, a senior-most member of the Academic Council, suggested that the State government can consider pension payment through the HRMS portal like it has been doing for the payment of salaries.

He urged MLC C.N. Manje Gowda to take up the issue with the government as most universities have been facing funds’ deficit with regard to pensions.

The Vice-Chancellor said the proposal in this regard had already been sent to the government.

Responding to the suggestion, Mr. Gowda sought a copy of the letter written to the government and assured to take up the matter in the next session.

He suggested that the university brings down unnecessary expenditure to overcome the deficit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.