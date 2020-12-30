Mysore varsity may choose khadi as convocation robe

The century-old University of Mysore (UoM) may choose khadi or a handloom fabric as its convocation robe and a committee has been constituted to look for a suitable alternative to the Western-style ceremonial gown worn during the annual event.
The University, one of the country’s oldest centres of higher learning, recently conducted its 100th convocation which was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who chaired the Syndicate meeting here on Wednesday, told The Hindu that a committee under the Registrar (Evaluation) has been constituted to study alternatives found to ceremonial gowns by other universities and recommend suitable robes.
“There were suggestions from the UGC on convocation robes. The UGC had advised khadi as the dress code. Some universities had already replaced the gowns with khadi clothing. In view of suggestions for replacing the gowns, suitably with khadi, we thought of doing it now and the Syndicate gave its nod,” he said.
The VC, however, said the university has to bring changes to the statute for replacing the convocation robes and also seek the nod from the government. “Hopefully, by next convocation, a new convocation outfit may take birth.”
