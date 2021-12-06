Mysore varsity faculty bags national award

MYSURU

06 December 2021 18:42 IST

Mohan C.D., a faculty at the University of Mysore, has been chosen for Prof. H.S. Srivastava (PHSS) Foundation-Young Scientist (Life Sciences, Environmental Sciences and Agriculture Sciences) award for the year 2020-21.

He is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Studies in Molecular Biology on the Manasagangotri campus. He works under the supervision of K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, on the discovery of small molecule modulators of cancer cell death.

He had recently received the NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award from the National Academy of Sciences, India, a release said here.

Advertising

Advertising

The national award is given biennially by the PHSS Foundation to scientists under the age of 40 years in recognition of outstanding contribution in the emerging areas of science, technology, health, environment or agriculture. It carries a citation and a cash prize of ₹15,000 besides a life membership of the Foundation.

“Many eminent personalities of our country have bagged different awards instituted by the PHSS Foundation and it is a good development that young faculty from state universities are winning the national awards which may motivate many youngsters to take up scientific research,” Prof. Rangappa said in the release.

The list of awardees of this year can be accessed visiting https://phssfoundation.org/index.php