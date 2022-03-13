Mysore varsity convocation to confer degrees on 28,581 students

University of Mysore. File | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

MYSURU After a short gap of seven months, University of Mysore is ready for yet another convocation as it is its 102nd annual convocation on March 22 where it is conferring degrees on 28,581 candidates with women outshining the men this year too, like every other year.

The last convocation was held in September last year as the event had to be delayed due to COVID-19. “This year, the convocation is well on time like it used to be in pre-COVID-19 days, and we hope the schedule of holding convocations in March or April continues in the years ahead. I personally feel that convocations must be held in December,” said vice-chancellor (VC) G. Hemantha Kumar.

Giving details of the convocation, Prof. Kumar told reporters on March 13 that Governor and pro-chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot will declare the convocation open while NAAC Director S.C. Sharma will deliver the convocation address at 11 a.m.

Out of 28,581 candidates, a whopping 18,567 candidates — 64.96% — are women and 10,014 candidates — 31.2% — are men. As women constitute over 65% of admissions in the university, they outnumber men in academics, he said.

This year, 157 candidates, including 49 women and 108 men, are receiving doctoral degrees. In total, 376 gold medals and 214 cash prizes will be shared by 213 candidates, including 158 women. Ms. G.M. Bhavana is the top medallist this year with 19 gold medals and two cash prizes in M.Sc. Chemistry.

The VC said 5,677 candidates will be conferred with Master’s degrees with 3,740 candidates — 65.87% — are women. A total of 22,747 candidates are being awarded with bachelor’s degrees and they include 14,778 women — 64.96%. The highest number of PhDs are being conferred in the faculty of arts which constitute 70 out of 157.

10,000 more UG admission

The VC said no UG seats are left unfilled as 10,000 more admissions have taken place this year owing to 100% pass in second PU examination last year. The colleges affiliated to the UoM have taken measures to ensure quality with a three-fold increase in admissions.

Vacant posts-

Replying to questions, Prof. Kumar said the delay in appointments to faculty positions may affect teaching quality as the university is running with only 280 permanent faculties despite having 660 sanctioned posts. “The vacant posts must need to be filled up soon as this affected us in NAAC assessment. Over 700 guest faculties have been employed to compensate for the staff shortage,” he replied.

The COVID-19 halted the appointments though the Government had given permission in March 2020 for filling up the vacant posts. “Post-pandemic, the appointments have been delayed though I read in a section of the press that the government is mulling over appointments,” the VC said, adding that universities cannot be run entirely on guest faculties and student-teacher ratio must remain healthy for ensuring quality teaching.

Arguing that the funding to higher education must go up, Prof. Kumar said the research in universities have also been affected due to non-release of grants by the UGC.

The University’s plan of launching a School of Pharmacy may materialise soon as it is preparing for getting approvals from the Centre and the building for the same is nearing completion. The School of Engineering, which was launched last year, has managed to get 172 admissions out of 250 intakes. “We did not launch the Civil branch last year. This year, we hope to fill up all seats,” Prof. Kumar said.

Registrar (Evaluation) Gnanaprakash, and UoM Special Officer H.K. Chethan were present.