Mysore University confers honorary doctorate on Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously

Gold medals instituted in the names of Puneeth Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar

It was an emotional moment for the family members of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar when the University of Mysore conferred a honorary doctorate posthumously on actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the iconic Crawford Hall, in Mysuru on March 22.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late actor, received the honour from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in the packed auditorium, in the presence of the actor’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar, sisters and other members of Dr. Rajkumar’s family, amidst thunderous applause.

Speaking on behalf of Ms. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, actor and producer Raghavendra Rajkumar recalled his father receiving a honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore when Puneeth was a nine-month-old baby. “My father was 47 years old when he got his doctorate. Today, my brother has been conferred with a honorary doctorate posthumously at the age of 47,” he said.

“Puneeth used to tell us that nobody should run after awards, as they would follow them if they work hard. His words have come true. The honour has also increased the responsibility on us, to follow in Puneeth’s footsteps. We need to continue Puneeth’s works as it is a great honour bestowed on him,” Mr. Raghavendra Rajkumar said.

On the occasion, the university conferred a honorary doctorate on eminent defence scientist Dr. Vasudev K. Aatre and folklore artist M. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy.

In his address, Dr. Aatre stressed on the need for establishing outstanding universities in India with sufficient funding if India has to become a hub for science and technology in the world. India has made outstanding achievements in many areas, including space, atomic energy, pharma sector, biotechnology and information technology. In the coming decades, the future would belong to India.

While thanking the university for the honor, Mr. Mahadevaswamy said he is an ardent follower of Malai Mahadeshwara and became emotional remembering Dr. Rajkumar. “I am feeling proud to have been receiving the honour with one of the family members of the legendary actor,” he said, adding that he did not expect this honour.

Gold medals instituted

After the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees, the audience was informed that Ms. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar has instituted a gold medal in honour of her late husband Puneeth Rajkumar for fine arts and another in honour of her mother-in-law Parvathamma Rajkumar for business studies.