Mysore silk: KSIC earns ₹31.64 cr. profit

March 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Recovering from the impact of pandemic, the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), which manufactures the famous Mysore Silk saris at its factory in Mysuru, has earned a profit of ₹31.64 crore by selling its products, mainly the most sought-after saris which has a market in India and abroad.

In 2021-22, the KSIC, whose business was hit due to the impact of COVID-19, recovered from the drop in sales and made a revenue of 204.77 crore, grossing a net profit of ₹31.64 crore. In the previous year, it earned ₹153.59 crore and made a profit of ₹27.72 crore, said Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda.

“Mysuru silk is a popular brand and has its own identity. It has a demand across the country and also abroad. Its revenue is picking up with the factory adopting latest technologies. It has made a turnover of ₹50 crore than the previous year. We are planning to introduce designs that have larger demand. Our goal is to take the KSIC to another level, bringing in freshness and novelty in designs,” the Minister said in a statement.