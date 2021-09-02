Mysore Silk and other GI products get special covers

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 23:56 IST

They are on sale at Philatelic Bureaus

To create awareness and promote Geographical Indication (GI) tag products of Karnataka, Department of Posts, Karnataka Postal Circle, released special covers on such products.

The products that are showcased in special covers are: Mysore Silk, Coorg Arabica Coffee, Chikkamagaluru Arabica Coffee, Bababudangiris Coffee, Devanahalli Pomelo, Bangalore Blue Grapes, Bangalore Rose Onion, Mysore Sandal Soap, Kolhapuri Chappal, and Mysore Agarbathi.

The event was held in association with KSIC Mysore SiIk, Coffee Board, Department of Horticulture, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd., LIDKAR, and All India Agarbathi Manufacturing Association. The special covers were released by Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Kamataka Circle, Bengaluru, and Minister of Horticulture Munirathna.

Advertising

Advertising

The covers are available for sale at Philatelic Bureau of Bengaluru GPO, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi head post offices in Karnataka Postal Circle, according to a release. It will also be available at e-post office www.indiapost.gov.in. Bhanuprakash, general manager (marketing), KSIC, received the Special Postal GI Cover on KSIC heritage product.

GI is a sign used on certain products which corresponds to a specific geographical location. The tag ensures that none other than those registered as authorised users are allowed to use the product name.