Mysore railway division’s all-India Pension Adalat

May 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

South Western Railway, Mysuru division, is holding a nationwide Pension Adalat through video conference via web link on Wednesday between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The adalat is being held through video conference for the first time over the division to have an all-India impact for ease of living of pensioners.

The Railway pensioners/family pensioners and their wards may attend the adalat and represent their grievances, if any, for consideration and redressal through the link - https://railnet21.webex.com/railnet21/j.php?MTID=m84f76b587027518730dbdb0a1960de7e Meeting number is 2513 319 1683 and Meeting password is 123456

Participants can join from a video or application dialling 25133191683@railnet21.webex.com

Grievances/representation can also be submitted in advance through email id: welfaremysore@gmail.com during the Video conference, a release said.