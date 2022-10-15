Mysore Chalo anniversary

The Hindu Bureau
October 15, 2022 19:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The 75 th anniversary of Mysore Chalo programme will be organised at Subbaranayakere or Freedom Park in Mysuru on October 24 under the aegis of Mysuru District and City Freedom Fighters Association.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of a procession to be taken out to mark the Mysore Chalo movement, the freedom fighters, seated in a horse-drawn carriage, will lead the march, which starts from Subbarayanakere before reaching Ramaswamy Circle, where a homage will be paid to Banavara Ramaswamy for sacrificing his life for the movement. The procession will pass through Chamaraja Double Road, Sanskrit Pathashala, Sayyaji Rao Road, Lansdowne Building, Jaganmohan Palace, Avila Convent, Sadvidya School and return to Subbarayanakere via Narayan Shastri Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app